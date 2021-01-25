4-23 Tomahawk soldiers conduct air assault training

U.S. Army soldier Staff Sgt. Wallace assigned to 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, awaits further instructions during air assault training on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 25, 2021. The Lancer Brigade is the premiere ready force for the Indo-Pacific region and continues to maintain readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Jerod Hathaway)

