    4-23 Tomahawk soldiers conduct air assault training [Image 1 of 2]

    4-23 Tomahawk soldiers conduct air assault training

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jerod Hathaway 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldier Staff Sgt. Wallace assigned to 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, awaits further instructions during air assault training on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 25, 2021. The Lancer Brigade is the premiere ready force for the Indo-Pacific region and continues to maintain readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Jerod Hathaway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 14:33
    Photo ID: 6504107
    VIRIN: 210125-A-RL655-733
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-23 Tomahawk soldiers conduct air assault training [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Jerod Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4-23 Tomahawk soldiers conduct air assault training
    4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment soldiers conduct air assault training

    TAGS

    cavalry
    air assault
    forest
    lancer

