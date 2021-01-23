42nd MP BDE participates in SR21

Soldiers with Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF) Task Force 1 demonstrated how they will use the mass casualty decontamination line if they needed to decontaminate someone who was exposed to radiation during Sudden Response 21 (SR-21) at Camp Rilea, Oregon. The SR-21 exercise is very important to verify the ability of the task force to support civil authorities in case of natural or manmade disasters.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Karleshia Gater)

