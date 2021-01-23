42nd MP BDE participates in SR21

Soldiers with Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF) Task Force 1 demonstrated how they will use the mass casualty decontamination line if they needed to decontaminate someone who was exposed to radiation during Sudden Response 21 (SR-21) at Camp Rilea, Oregon. The SR-21 exercise is very important to verify the ability of the task force to support civil authorities in case of natural or manmade disasters.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Karleshia Gater)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 14:05
|Photo ID:
|6504013
|VIRIN:
|210123-A-WG527-1004
|Resolution:
|4236x3648
|Size:
|12.6 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
