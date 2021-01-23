Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    42nd MP BDE participates in SR21 [Image 9 of 10]

    42nd MP BDE participates in SR21

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Karleshia Gater 

    I Corps

    On Jan. 23, during the Sudden Response 21 (SR-21) exercise at Camp Rilea, soldiers in Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF) Task Force 1 demonstrated how they will use the mass casualty decontamination line if they needed to decontaminate someone who was exposed to radiation. The SR-21 exercise is very important to verify the ability of the task force to support civil authorities in case of natural or manmade disasters. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Karleshia Gater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42nd MP BDE participates in SR21 [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Karleshia Gater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

