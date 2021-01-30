Doing his part… retired Navy Captain Tom Danaher was one of approximately several hundred 75 years and older beneficiaries who were administered their initial dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, Jan. 30, 2021 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 12:08 Photo ID: 6503876 VIRIN: 210130-N-HU933-066 Resolution: 5682x3989 Size: 4.12 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eliminating the pandemic – one appreciative effort at a time at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.