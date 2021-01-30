Doing his part… retired Navy Captain Tom Danaher was one of approximately several hundred 75 years and older beneficiaries who were administered their initial dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, Jan. 30, 2021 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
Eliminating the pandemic – one appreciative effort at a time at NMRTC Bremerton
