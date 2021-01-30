Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Doing his part… retired Navy Captain Tom Danaher was one of approximately several hundred 75 years and older beneficiaries who were administered their initial dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, Jan. 30, 2021 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    This work, Eliminating the pandemic – one appreciative effort at a time at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    nhb
    nmrtc bremerton
    covid-19 vaccine
    75 and older

