The wait is over… for Michael Ross DeMinter, Navy retiree, who was one of approximately several hundred 75 years and older beneficiaries who were administered their initial dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, Jan. 30, 2021 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 12:08 Photo ID: 6503869 VIRIN: 210130-N-HU933-060 Resolution: 5620x3735 Size: 3.16 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eliminating the pandemic – one appreciative effort at a time at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.