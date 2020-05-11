Aerialport creates quick solution to ensure successful air drops

Tech. Sgt. Ryan Weng, a 189th Maintenance Group fabrications specialist, presents the innovative piece of equipment used to increase the success of C-130H airdrops Nov. 5, 2020, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The aerialport flight along with the fabrications shop created the tool and hope to make it a legal piece of the process.

