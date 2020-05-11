Tech. Sgt. Ryan Weng, a 189th Maintenance Group fabrications specialist, presents the innovative piece of equipment used to increase the success of C-130H airdrops Nov. 5, 2020, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The aerialport flight along with the fabrications shop created the tool and hope to make it a legal piece of the process.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 12:07
|Photo ID:
|6503875
|VIRIN:
|201105-Z-HN461-0002
|Resolution:
|6857x4440
|Size:
|16.95 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerialport creates quick solution to ensure successful air drops [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT