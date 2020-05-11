Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aerialport creates quick solution to ensure successful air drops [Image 1 of 2]

    Aerialport creates quick solution to ensure successful air drops

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Senior Master Sgt. David Smith, the 189th Aerialport Flight Superintendent discusses the innovative piece of equipment used to increase the success of C-130H airdrops Nov. 5, 2020, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The aerialport flight along with the fabrications shop created the tool and hope to make it a legal piece of the proce

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 12:06
    Photo ID: 6503874
    VIRIN: 201105-Z-HN461-0001
    Resolution: 7157x4777
    Size: 19.14 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerialport creates quick solution to ensure successful air drops [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aerialport creates quick solution to ensure successful air drops
    Aerialport creates quick solution to ensure successful air drops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arkansas Air National Guard
    C-130
    Innovation
    Aerialport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT