RTC Triad receives COVID-19 vaccines

Cdr. Stephanie Hayes, executive officer of Recruit Training Command (RTC), receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the USS Theodore Roosevelt recruit barracks at RTC. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)

