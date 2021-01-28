Cdr. Stephanie Hayes, executive officer of Recruit Training Command (RTC), receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the USS Theodore Roosevelt recruit barracks at RTC. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 12:00
|Photo ID:
|6503868
|VIRIN:
|210128-N-BM202-1229
|Resolution:
|7218x4814
|Size:
|19.59 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RTC Triad receives COVID-19 vaccines [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
