    RTC Triad receives COVID-19 vaccines

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Camilo E Fernan 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruit Training Command Command Master Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Wallace receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the USS Theodore Roosevelt recruit barracks at RTC. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)

    This work, RTC Triad receives COVID-19 vaccines [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    recruit training command
    vaccine
    inoculation
    COVID

