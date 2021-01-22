Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier [Image 7 of 7]

    Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Recruiting Command

    Robert Harris and a fellow combat medic on Mount Della Spea in Italy during World War II. Harris' 10th Mountain Division encountered intense fighting from the enemy at the heavily fortified mountain. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 10:22
    Photo ID: 6503749
    VIRIN: 210122-A-UF543-010
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 265.03 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier
    Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier
    Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier
    Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier
    Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier
    Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier
    Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT