Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier [Image 5 of 7]

    Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier

    ITALY

    01.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Recruiting Command

    Going to war on skis was considered a wild idea when Tessa Morris' grandfather joined the 10th Mountain Division during World War II.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 10:21
    Photo ID: 6503747
    VIRIN: 210122-A-UF543-011
    Resolution: 622x495
    Size: 194.95 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier
    Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier
    Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier
    Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier
    Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier
    Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier
    Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fire, Snow, and a Call to Serve: Army past, public service important parts of Future Soldier

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Italy
    10th Mountain Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT