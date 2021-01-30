Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Forces Work Alongside African Military Members [Image 22 of 22]

    U.S. Forces Work Alongside African Military Members

    UNKOWN/UNDISLOSED, SOMALIA

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. service members provide training to East African forces in Somalia Jan. 30, 2021. AFRICOM forces continue to train, advise and support Somali and other East African partners in their fight against violent extremism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 07:46
    Photo ID: 6503657
    VIRIN: 210130-F-DN249-0155
    Resolution: 4185x2686
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: UNKOWN/UNDISLOSED, SO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Forces Work Alongside African Military Members [Image 22 of 22], by SrA Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFRICOM forces conduct first engagements in Somalia since repositioning

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    HOA
    east africa
    coalition partners

