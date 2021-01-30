U.S. Forces Work Alongside African Military Members

U.S. service members provide training to East African forces in Somalia Jan. 30, 2021. AFRICOM forces continue to train, advise and support Somali and other East African partners in their fight against violent extremism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel)

Date Taken: 01.30.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 Location: UNKOWN/UNDISLOSED, SO