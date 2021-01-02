AFRICOM forces conduct first engagements in Somalia since repositioning

U.S. Africa Command forces completed the first engagement into Somalia since the successful repositioning of U.S. forces under Joint Task Force - Quartz Jan. 30.



"Our first engagement back into Somalia so quickly after the repositioning shows we remain committed to our Somali and regional partners and support their fight against violent extremism," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dagvin Anderson, Special Operations Command Africa commander.



During the engagement, U.S. forces trained partners on a variety of topics that reinforced combat skills and operational planning.



This engagement continues the long-standing partnership between U.S. and Somali National Army Danab forces. Under this agreement, U.S. forces provide training, advice, and support coordination to Danab units.



"Our mission has not changed. We will support our partners no matter where we have a physical presence," said Anderson. "We look forward to continuing our strong partnerships across the region in our collective fight against extremism."



Separately, U.S. Africa Command's East Africa Response Force completed an emergency response exercise in Mogadishu Jan. 22. This exercise demonstrated the ability to rapidly deploy forces to protect U.S. interests in Somalia.

