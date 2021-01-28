Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Force Command Naples All-Hands Call

    

    ITALY

    01.28.2021

    Photo by OR-8 Florian Fergen 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    Admiral Robert Burke, Joint Force Command Naples Commander, held his first all-hands call of 2021 in Lago Patria, Italy, on 28 January, 2021. Admiral Burke focused on the NATO Response Force as well as mission priorities such as an expanded NATO role in Iraq. (Photo by German Master Sergeant Florian Fergen)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Force Command Naples All-Hands Call [Image 2 of 2], by OR-8 Florian Fergen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    
    

