Joint Force Command Naples All-Hands Call

Admiral Robert Burke, Joint Force Command Naples Commander, held his first all-hands call of 2021 in Lago Patria, Italy, on 28 January, 2021. Admiral Burke focused on the NATO Response Force as well as mission priorities such as an expanded NATO role in Iraq. (Photo by German Master Sergeant Florian Fergen)

