    KY, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Allison Stephens 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Charles Walker (left), chief of staff for Joint Forces Headquarters Kentucky — Air, receives his first COVID-19 vaccination at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 10, 2021. All Kentucky Air Guard members are eligible for the vaccinations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Allison Stephens)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID vaccinations begin at KYANG [Image 2 of 2], by Lt. Col. Allison Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    COVID-19

