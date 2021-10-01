COVID vaccinations begin at KYANG

Brig. Gen. Charles Walker (left), chief of staff for Joint Forces Headquarters Kentucky — Air, receives his first COVID-19 vaccination at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 10, 2021. All Kentucky Air Guard members are eligible for the vaccinations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Allison Stephens)
COVID vaccinations underway for military members at 123rd Airlift Wing
