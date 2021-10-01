Brig. Gen. Charles Walker (left), chief of staff for Joint Forces Headquarters Kentucky — Air, receives his first COVID-19 vaccination at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 10, 2021. All Kentucky Air Guard members are eligible for the vaccinations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Allison Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2021 Date Posted: 01.31.2021 21:01 Photo ID: 6503316 VIRIN: 210110-Z-UF334-0001 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 3.63 MB Location: KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID vaccinations begin at KYANG [Image 2 of 2], by Lt. Col. Allison Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.