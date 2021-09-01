Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guardsmen receive COVID-19 vaccination [Image 1 of 2]

    Kentucky Air Guardsmen receive COVID-19 vaccination

    KY, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Natasha Perry, a medic with the 123rd Medical Group, prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccination to members of the 123rd Airlift Wing at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville Ky., Jan. 9, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2021 20:59
    Photo ID: 6503315
    VIRIN: 210109-Z-DI861-0148
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: KY, US
    This work, Kentucky Air Guardsmen receive COVID-19 vaccination [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID vaccinations begin at KYANG

    COVID vaccinations underway for military members at 123rd Airlift Wing

    Kentucky

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    COVID-19

