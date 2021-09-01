Kentucky Air Guardsmen receive COVID-19 vaccination

Master Sgt. Natasha Perry, a medic with the 123rd Medical Group, prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccination to members of the 123rd Airlift Wing at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville Ky., Jan. 9, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Horton)

