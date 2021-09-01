Master Sgt. Natasha Perry, a medic with the 123rd Medical Group, prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccination to members of the 123rd Airlift Wing at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville Ky., Jan. 9, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Horton)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2021 20:59
|Photo ID:
|6503315
|VIRIN:
|210109-Z-DI861-0148
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kentucky Air Guardsmen receive COVID-19 vaccination [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
COVID vaccinations underway for military members at 123rd Airlift Wing
LEAVE A COMMENT