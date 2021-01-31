A U.S. Soldier with the Michigan National Guard, provides security near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 31, 2021. The Soldiers are working in two-hour rotations, which allow them to be relieved and then go into a designated area where they can rest and be assessed for cold and snow related exposures. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Valentine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2021 Date Posted: 01.31.2021 16:01 Photo ID: 6503240 VIRIN: 210131-Z-GP431-1038 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 5.66 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guard Soldiers Work a Snowy Day at the US Capitol [Image 3 of 3], by Kevin Valentine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.