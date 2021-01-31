Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard Soldiers Work a Snowy Day at the US Capitol

    Guard Soldiers Work a Snowy Day at the US Capitol

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2021

    Photo by Kevin Valentine 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Soldier with the Michigan National Guard, provides security near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 31, 2021. The Soldiers are working in two-hour rotations, which allow them to be relieved and then go into a designated area where they can rest and be assessed for cold and snow related exposures. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Valentine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2021 16:01
    Photo ID: 6503239
    VIRIN: 210131-Z-GP431-1007
    Resolution: 5889x3926
    Size: 8.33 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard Soldiers Work a Snowy Day at the US Capitol [Image 3 of 3], by Kevin Valentine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Capitol
    National Guard
    D.C. Guard
    Capital Guardians
    CAPDC21

