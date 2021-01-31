Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CBP Support to Super Bowl LV [Image 4 of 4]

    CBP Support to Super Bowl LV

    LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2021

    Photo by Dusan Ilic 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crews assigned to Air and Marine Operations (AMO), Miami Air and Marine Branch arrive at Lakeland Linder International Airport in Lakeland, Fla., January 31, 2021. The Black Hawk crews will patrol the airspace over Raymond James Stadium in advance of Super Bowl LV, in Tampa, Fla.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2021 12:12
    Photo ID: 6503184
    VIRIN: 210131-H-LE976-0004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: LAKELAND, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Support to Super Bowl LV [Image 4 of 4], by Dusan Ilic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CBP Support to Super Bowl LV
    CBP Support to Super Bowl LV
    CBP Support to Super Bowl LV
    CBP Support to Super Bowl LV

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cbpsblv

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT