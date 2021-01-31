UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crews assigned to Air and Marine Operations (AMO), Miami Air and Marine Branch arrive at Lakeland Linder International Airport in Lakeland, Fla., January 31, 2021. The Black Hawk crews will patrol the airspace over Raymond James Stadium in advance of Super Bowl LV, in Tampa, Fla.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2021 Date Posted: 01.31.2021 12:12 Photo ID: 6503176 VIRIN: 210131-H-LE976-0001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.26 MB Location: LAKELAND, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CBP Support to Super Bowl LV [Image 4 of 4], by Dusan Ilic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.