    Maryland Soldiers Return from D.C. [Image 4 of 4]

    Maryland Soldiers Return from D.C.

    CATONSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Capt. Michael Fedner 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 200th Military Police Company, Maryland Army National Guard, based in Catonsville, Maryland, counts soldiers as they return to their armory on Jan. 30, 2021 after completing their security mission at the U.S. Capitol Grounds in Washington, D.C. About 800 Maryland National Guard service members provided security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to federal law enforcement agencies leading up to and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Michael Fedner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2021 12:23
    Photo ID: 6503181
    VIRIN: 210130-A-ME428-143
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: CATONSVILLE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Soldiers Return from D.C. [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Michael Fedner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Maryland
    National Guard
    29th MPAD

