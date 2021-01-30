Maryland Soldiers Return from D.C.

U.S. Army Pvt. Brandon Yuth, military police, 200th Military Police Company, Maryland Army National Guard, based in Catonsville, Maryland, gives a thumbs up after returning to his unit’s armory following the completion of their security mission at the U.S. Capitol Grounds in Washington, D.C. About 800 Maryland National Guard service members provided security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to federal law enforcement agencies leading up to and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Michael Fedner)

