    USS America (LHA 6) Chiefs Pinning Ceremony 2021 [Image 13 of 17]

    USS America (LHA 6) Chiefs Pinning Ceremony 2021

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Walter Estrada 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Randy Limerick, from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, a graduate of Central High School, assigned to USS America (LHA 6), the Navy’s only forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, is promoted as a U.S. Navy chief petty officer in a ceremony in the ship’s hangar bay. The Navy is unique among the services in recognizing and celebrating promotion to E-7 as a major milestone in a Sailor’s career. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2021 06:04
    Photo ID: 6503021
    VIRIN: 210130-N-NJ919-1243
    Resolution: 3556x5334
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: ST. CROIX, VI
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    chief petty officer
    pinning ceremony
    CPO
    forward-deployed
    USS America

