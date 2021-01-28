USS America (LHA 6) Chiefs Pinning Ceremony 2021

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 29, 2021) Newly promoted chief petty officers assigned to USS America (LHA 6), the Navy’s only forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, stand in formation during a ceremony in the ship’s hangar bay. The Navy is unique among the services in recognizing and celebrating promotion to E-7 as a major milestone in a Sailor’s career. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

