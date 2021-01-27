USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 27, 2021) A MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, takes off from the flight deck aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Culbertson)

