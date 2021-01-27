Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA6) conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson [Image 4 of 5]

    USS America (LHA6) conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vance Hand 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    210127-N-ZS023-1046 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 27, 2021) Sailors aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) transport supplies during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA6) conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

