U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with National Guard Soldiers and senior leaders at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 18:15 Photo ID: 6502651 VIRIN: 210129-Z-DH163-1060 Resolution: 3600x2339 Size: 4.27 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECDEF Visits Guard Troops Providing Security at U.S. Capitol [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.