Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SECDEF Visits Guard Troops Providing Security at U.S. Capitol [Image 1 of 2]

    SECDEF Visits Guard Troops Providing Security at U.S. Capitol

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with National Guard Soldiers and senior leaders at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 18:14
    Photo ID: 6502650
    VIRIN: 210129-Z-DH163-1040
    Resolution: 3600x2349
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Visits Guard Troops Providing Security at U.S. Capitol [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECDEF Visits Guard Troops Providing Security at U.S. Capitol
    SECDEF Visits Guard Troops Providing Security at U.S. Capitol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of Defense
    National Guard
    DC Guard
    Washington D.C.
    Capital Guardians
    CAPDC21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT