Chief Hospital Corpsman Rashanta Pippins stands at attention after having her anchors pinned on during a ceremony at Naval Medical Forces Pacific headquarters, Jan. 29. The ceremony of pinning anchors on a new chief recognizes the most important promotion in an enlisted Sailor's career, marking not only their technical expertise and leadership abilities but also their role in bridging the gap between officer and enlisted personnel.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 16:02 Photo ID: 6502522 VIRIN: 210129-N-UJ980-0148 Resolution: 2976x4464 Size: 5.1 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Pins Anchors on New Chief [Image 10 of 10], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.