    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Pins Anchors on New Chief [Image 5 of 10]

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Pins Anchors on New Chief

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Regena Kowitz 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber addresses attendees at the pinning ceremony of soon-to-be Chief Hospital Corpsman Rashanta Pippins, Jan. 29. The ceremony of pinning anchors on a new chief recognizes the most important promotion in an enlisted Sailor's career, marking not only their technical expertise and leadership abilities but also their role in bridging the gap between officer and enlisted personnel.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 16:02
    Photo ID: 6502519
    VIRIN: 210129-N-UJ980-0122
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Pins Anchors on New Chief [Image 10 of 10], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    promotion
    pinning ceremony
    hospital corpsman
    Navy chief
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

