Humvees, M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and other vehicles are staged for transfer at the Port of Shuaiba for the upcoming Iron Union exercise Jan. 21, 2020 at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait. The recurring, bilateral exercise between the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates strengthens relationships and increases interoperability between the two nation's military forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zoran Raduka, 1st TSC Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 14:39 Photo ID: 6502445 VIRIN: 210121-A-XO165-787 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 10.9 MB Location: KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Zoran Raduka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.