1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14

Humvees, M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and other vehicles are staged for transfer at the Port of Shuaiba for the upcoming Iron Union exercise Jan. 21, 2020 at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait. The equipment and rolling stock will go through the same process in the United Arab Emirates once the Iron Union 14 exercise has concluded. The 1185th DDSB will coordinate with adjacent units in the UAE to receive the stock back at the Port of Shuaiba. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zoran Raduka, 1st TSC Public Affairs)

