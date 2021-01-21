Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14 [Image 1 of 2]

    1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14

    KUWAIT

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. Zoran Raduka 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Humvees, M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and other vehicles are staged for transfer at the Port of Shuaiba for the upcoming Iron Union exercise Jan. 21, 2020 at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait. The equipment and rolling stock will go through the same process in the United Arab Emirates once the Iron Union 14 exercise has concluded. The 1185th DDSB will coordinate with adjacent units in the UAE to receive the stock back at the Port of Shuaiba. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zoran Raduka, 1st TSC Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 14:40
    Photo ID: 6502439
    VIRIN: 210121-A-XO165-750
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 14.51 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Zoran Raduka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14
    1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    command
    sustainment
    leadership
    transportation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT