CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Sens, of New Orleans, photographs sports as Camp Lemonnier’s photojounalist, Jan. 23, 2021. The Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 09:02
|Photo ID:
|6502263
|VIRIN:
|210123-N-RF885-0038
|Resolution:
|5209x3473
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NEW ORLEANS SAILOR HONORED AS CAMP LEMONNIER’S HERO IN THE SPOTLIGHT [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Orleans Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier's Hero in the Spotlight
