NEW ORLEANS SAILOR HONORED AS CAMP LEMONNIER’S HERO IN THE SPOTLIGHT

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Sens, of New Orleans, sets up a camera for a photo shoot inside the Camp Lemonnier Public Affairs Office, Jan. 23, 2021. The Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

