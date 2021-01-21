Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEW ORLEANS SAILOR HONORED AS CAMP LEMONNIER’S HERO IN THE SPOTLIGHT [Image 1 of 4]

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Sens, of New Orleans, sets up a camera for a photo shoot inside the Camp Lemonnier Public Affairs Office, Jan. 23, 2021. The Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Orleans Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier&rsquo;s Hero in the Spotlight

    Djibouti
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    VICECHINFO

