MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Intelligence Specialist Rachel Rush, a Commander, Task Force (CTF) 54 Intelligence Analyst and native of Concord, North Carolina, is pinned to her current rank by her spouse Kaitlin Staples-Rush. CTF 54 operates in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (Photo courtesy of CTF 54 Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 21:39 Photo ID: 6501961 VIRIN: 210129-N-ZZ999-0101 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 257.36 KB Location: MANAMA, BH Hometown: CONCORD, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Concord, NC native promoted to Chief in Manama, Bahrain [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.