Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Concord, NC native promoted to Chief in Manama, Bahrain [Image 2 of 2]

    Concord, NC native promoted to Chief in Manama, Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Intelligence Specialist Rachel Rush, a Commander, Task Force (CTF) 54 Intelligence Analyst and native of Concord, North Carolina, receives her combination cover from her sponsor, Chief Intelligence Specialist Paul Sherman. while her spouse Kaitlin Staples-Rush looks on. CTF 54 operates in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (Photo courtesy of CTF 54 Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 21:38
    Photo ID: 6501962
    VIRIN: 210129-N-ZZ999-0100
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 337.91 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Hometown: CONCORD, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Concord, NC native promoted to Chief in Manama, Bahrain [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Concord, NC native promoted to Chief in Manama, Bahrain
    Concord, NC native promoted to Chief in Manama, Bahrain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    north carolina
    intelligence specialist
    submarine
    warfighter
    concord
    ctf54

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT