A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65E Dolphin helicopter arrives aboard a HC-130 Hercules airplane on Oahu, Hawaii, Jan. 28, 2021. The helicopter is a new “echo” model with improvements ranging from enhanced digital weather/surface radar to modernization of the avionics from the previous “delta” model. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 17:54
|Photo ID:
|6501693
|VIRIN:
|210128-G-NO310-710
|Resolution:
|6587x4705
|Size:
|7.54 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Station Barbers Point receives first MH-65E Dolphin helicopter [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
