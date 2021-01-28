Air Station Barbers Point receives first MH-65E Dolphin helicopter

A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65E Dolphin helicopter arrives aboard a HC-130 Hercules airplane on Oahu, Hawaii, Jan. 28, 2021. The helicopter is a new “echo” model with improvements ranging from enhanced digital weather/surface radar to modernization of the avionics from the previous “delta” model. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West/Released)

