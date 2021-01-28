Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Station Barbers Point receives first MH-65E Dolphin helicopter [Image 5 of 5]

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65E Dolphin helicopter arrives aboard a HC-130 Hercules airplane on Oahu, Hawaii, Jan. 28, 2021. The helicopter is a new “echo” model with improvements ranging from enhanced digital weather/surface radar to modernization of the avionics from the previous “delta” model. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 17:54
    Photo ID: 6501693
    VIRIN: 210128-G-NO310-710
    Resolution: 6587x4705
    Size: 7.54 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Station Barbers Point receives first MH-65E Dolphin helicopter [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

