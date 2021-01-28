Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Station Barbers Point receives first MH-65E Dolphin helicopter [Image 4 of 5]

    Air Station Barbers Point receives first MH-65E Dolphin helicopter

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point aircrew unloads a MH-65E Dolphin helicopter's rotor blades from a HC-130 Hercules airplane on Oahu, Hawaii, Jan. 28, 2021. The Dolphin "echo" model is replacing the Coast Guard's older "delta" models. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West/Released)

    This work, Air Station Barbers Point receives first MH-65E Dolphin helicopter [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

