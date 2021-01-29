Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Guard Supports TDEM led Mobile Vaccination [Image 9 of 10]

    Texas Guard Supports TDEM led Mobile Vaccination

    CUERO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by robert Seyller 

    Texas Military Department

    Texas National Guard medics join first responders from DeWitt County, Texas A&M AgriLife and the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) at a mobile vaccination event, Jan.29, 2021, in Cuero, Texas. The event was part of a TDEM-led and state provided effort to help vaccinate Texans considered to be high-risk for COVID-19, living in underserved Texas communities. (Texas Military Department video by Bob Seyller)    

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Guard Supports TDEM led Mobile Vaccination [Image 10 of 10], by robert Seyller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

