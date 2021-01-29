Texas Guard Supports TDEM led Mobile Vaccination

Texas National Guard medics join first responders from DeWitt County, Texas A&M AgriLife and the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) at a mobile vaccination event, Jan.29, 2021, in Cuero, Texas. The event was part of a TDEM-led and state provided effort to help vaccinate Texans considered to be high-risk for COVID-19, living in underserved Texas communities. (Texas Military Department video by Bob Seyller)

