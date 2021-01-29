Texas National Guard medics join first responders from DeWitt County, Texas A&M AgriLife and the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) at a mobile vaccination event, Jan.29, 2021, in Cuero, Texas. The event was part of a TDEM-led and state provided effort to help vaccinate Texans considered to be high-risk for COVID-19, living in underserved Texas communities. (Texas Military Department video by Bob Seyller)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 17:11
|Photo ID:
|6501603
|VIRIN:
|210129-Z-FP744-026
|Resolution:
|3599x4223
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|CUERO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Texas Guard Supports TDEM led Mobile Vaccination [Image 10 of 10], by robert Seyller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
