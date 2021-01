Orbital Effects at Winter Strike 21

Clyde Stanfield, vice president of radar processes, Orbital Effects and U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua McKee, fire control noncommissioned officer, 1st Battalion, 182nd Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, work in the Orbital Effects office during Northern Strike/”Winter Strike 21” at Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center, Michigan Jan. 28, 2021. Orbital Effects used satellites during the exercise to assist troops on the ground with targeting and mission planning. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

