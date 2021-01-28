Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Orbital Effects at Winter Strike 21 [Image 1 of 3]

    Orbital Effects at Winter Strike 21

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    Clyde Stanfield, vice president of radar processes, Orbital Effects and U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua McKee, fire control noncommissioned officer, 1st Battalion, 182nd Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, look at satellite imagery for targeting purposes during Northern Strike/”Winter Strike 21” at Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center, Michigan Jan. 28, 2021. Orbital Effects used satellites during the exercise to assist troops on the ground with targeting and mission planning. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 12:19
    Photo ID: 6501125
    VIRIN: 210128-Z-ZH169-1004
    Resolution: 5244x3540
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orbital Effects at Winter Strike 21 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Orbital Effects at Winter Strike 21
    Orbital Effects at Winter Strike 21
    Orbital Effects at Winter Strike 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Northern Strike
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Winter Strike 21
    Northern Strike 21-1
    Orbital Effects
    Satelittes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT