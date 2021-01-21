USS Toledo (SSN 769) arrives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for Engineered Overhaul

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) welcomed the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Toledo (SSN 769) Jan. 21 for an Engineered Overhaul.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 08:01
|Photo ID:
|6500826
|VIRIN:
|210121-N-YO710-016
|Resolution:
|4813x3209
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
