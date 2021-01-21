Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Toledo (SSN 769) arrives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for Engineered Overhaul [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Toledo (SSN 769) arrives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for Engineered Overhaul

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) welcomed the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Toledo (SSN 769) Jan. 21 for an Engineered Overhaul.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 08:01
    Photo ID: 6500823
    VIRIN: 210121-N-XX785-002
    Resolution: 5371x3581
    Size: 9.05 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Toledo (SSN 769) arrives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for Engineered Overhaul [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Toledo (SSN 769) arrives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for Engineered Overhaul
    USS Toledo (SSN 769) arrives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for Engineered Overhaul
    USS Toledo (SSN 769) arrives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for Engineered Overhaul

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Toledo (SSN 769) arrives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for Engineered Overhaul

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    USS Toledo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT