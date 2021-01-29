Chief Pinning Ceremony Jan. 29, 2021 on Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 29, 2021) – Newly promoted chief petty officers pose for a group photo with chief petty officers after their pinning ceremony onboard NSF Diego Garcia Jan. 29, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariterese Merrique/released).

