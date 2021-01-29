Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Pinning Ceremony Jan. 29, 2021 on Diego Garcia [Image 17 of 18]

    Chief Pinning Ceremony Jan. 29, 2021 on Diego Garcia

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mariterese Merrique 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 29, 2021) – Yeoman Chief Petty Officer Adam Freeze, assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia’s admin department, congratulates Master-At-Arms Chief Petty Officer Jessica Scribner, assigned to Diego Garcia’s security department, after her pinning ceremony onboard NSF Diego Garcia Jan. 29, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariterese Merrique/released).

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 06:29
    Photo ID: 6500765
    VIRIN: 210129-N-XZ205-1081
    Resolution: 5256x3712
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: FPO, AP, IO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Pinning Ceremony Jan. 29, 2021 on Diego Garcia [Image 18 of 18], by SA Mariterese Merrique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Sailors
    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    British Indian Ocean Territory
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

