Chief Pinning Ceremony Jan. 29, 2021 on Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 29, 2021) – Yeoman Chief Petty Officer Adam Freeze, assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia’s admin department, congratulates Master-At-Arms Chief Petty Officer Jessica Scribner, assigned to Diego Garcia’s security department, after her pinning ceremony onboard NSF Diego Garcia Jan. 29, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariterese Merrique/released).

