Ashland Sailor Conducts Maintenance

210121-N-UM706-1016 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 21, 2021) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Areyana Webb, from San Antonio, Texas, conducts maintenance on a Mark 38 machine gun onboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

Date Taken: 01.21.2021
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA