Ashland Sailor Conducts Maintenance

210121-N-UM706-1010 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 21, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Diego Ocampo Montano, from Phoenix, conducts maintenance on a Mark 38 machine gun aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA