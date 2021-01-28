CLDJ Nears Completion of Elevated Water Tower Project

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – A contractor inspects the final placement of the new water tower’s top as part of the Elevated Water Tower Project at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 28, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Sens)

