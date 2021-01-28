Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLDJ Nears Completion of Elevated Water Tower Project [Image 4 of 6]

    CLDJ Nears Completion of Elevated Water Tower Project

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Sens 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – A contractor inspects the final placement of the new water tower’s top as part of the Elevated Water Tower Project at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 28, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Sens)

    Djibouti
    Horn of Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    Navy
    Sailors
    Water Tower

